Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,960 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $29,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 522.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 2,348.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at $133,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,960 shares in the company, valued at $26,885,606.40. The trade was a 4.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 33,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $2,674,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,168,487.70. This represents a 19.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,135 shares of company stock worth $38,409,713. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $82.04.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

