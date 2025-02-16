Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

XLG opened at $51.61 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $51.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

