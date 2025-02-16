Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Position Increased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1,320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH opened at $47.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $49.05. The company has a market cap of $190.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

