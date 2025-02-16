iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,620,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,337,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

