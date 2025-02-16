iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,451 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 5.31% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $29,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,759,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 222,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 185,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 56,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $40.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $628.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

