Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,881 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $30,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $39.18 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $738.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47.

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $68,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,815 shares in the company, valued at $681,343.80. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,190 shares of company stock worth $92,961 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

