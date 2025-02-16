JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $48.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s previous close.

Get JFrog alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FROG

JFrog Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ FROG opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66. JFrog has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $625,555.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,937,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,072,536.60. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $25,520.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,156. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,685 shares of company stock worth $13,720,965. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in JFrog by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth $116,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in JFrog by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 33,106.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.