Jmac Enterprises LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.8% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. HSBC lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

