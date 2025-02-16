Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,243 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 856.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,101,000 after buying an additional 908,585 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $404,000. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 905.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 779,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,407,000 after purchasing an additional 701,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $233.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,886,323.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,728,221.66. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at $76,809,191.40. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

