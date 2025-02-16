JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.07.

HOOD stock opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $29,370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 186,514 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $7,111,778.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,125.73. This trade represents a 98.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,948,427 shares of company stock worth $165,005,244 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 92,613 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 464,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 203,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

