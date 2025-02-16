JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $80.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BROS. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Shares of BROS opened at $81.85 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.26, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dutch Bros by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,184,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,465,000 after acquiring an additional 153,070 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $224,461,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,435 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Dutch Bros by 232.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,128,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,306 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $176,298,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

