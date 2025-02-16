JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 38,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $276.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $176.15 and a twelve month high of $279.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.