JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Seamount Financial Group Inc.

Seamount Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 133,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $276.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $778.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $176.15 and a 1-year high of $279.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.