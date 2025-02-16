Kentucky Trust Co Acquires New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.9% of Kentucky Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.20 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $376.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Argus raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

