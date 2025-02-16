Kentucky Trust Co Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,248.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after buying an additional 184,459 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tesla by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 43,685 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $355.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.64.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

