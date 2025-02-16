Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 3.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 3.2% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AON by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.2% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

AON stock opened at $387.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $395.33.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

