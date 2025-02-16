Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $518,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 101.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,692 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 188,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $877,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 448,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 259,069 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.