Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Nordson by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Nordson by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Nordson by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,286.13. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,703 shares of company stock valued at $374,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Baird R W cut Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.25.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock opened at $216.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $196.83 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.37 and a 200-day moving average of $239.69.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

