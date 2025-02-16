Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 467.3% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 537.9% during the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.00.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $318.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $266.75 and a 1-year high of $427.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

