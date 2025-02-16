KeyCorp Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FROG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ FROG opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. JFrog has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,582,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,178,642.92. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,443 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $625,555.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,937,011 shares in the company, valued at $151,072,536.60. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,720,965 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 54.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 95,004 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at $275,000. abrdn plc raised its position in JFrog by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 741,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 63,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 89,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

