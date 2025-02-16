Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 64,399 shares during the last quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 232,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,089,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.79.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

