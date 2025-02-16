Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 508 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 2.3 %

CASY opened at $432.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.29. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.57 and a twelve month high of $445.17.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

