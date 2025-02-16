Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

GAB stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.