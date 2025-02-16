Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $116,000 Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,564,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,001,000 after purchasing an additional 162,068 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

