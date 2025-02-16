L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $995,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,248.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,124,000 after acquiring an additional 184,459 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 43,685 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $355.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $406.31 and a 200-day moving average of $307.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

