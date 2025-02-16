Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

TSLA stock opened at $355.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

