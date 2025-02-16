LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LKQ alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at $45,733,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000,000 after buying an additional 1,086,758 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in LKQ by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,609,000 after buying an additional 833,519 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $19,889,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of LKQ by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,210,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 492,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,356.68. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $53.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.