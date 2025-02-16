LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Stock Price Up 14.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) were up 14.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.91 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.80 ($0.22). Approximately 788,960 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 985% from the average daily volume of 72,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.55 ($0.20).

LMS Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of £14.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.35.

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

