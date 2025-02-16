Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ESAB alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ESAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 871.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 629.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 12,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB opened at $129.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.75. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $88.54 and a 1-year high of $135.97. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of ESAB from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESAB

ESAB Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.