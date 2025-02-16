Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Impinj alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.22, for a total value of $219,914.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,572 shares in the company, valued at $48,482,457.84. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $47,664.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,684,857.72. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,466 shares of company stock worth $789,298. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Trading Up 0.3 %

Impinj stock opened at $103.82 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.77 and a 1 year high of $239.88. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.28.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Impinj

Impinj Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.