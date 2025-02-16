Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,100 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RXO were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in RXO by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,124,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,498,000 after purchasing an additional 602,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RXO by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,563,000 after buying an additional 441,994 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of RXO by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,375,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,629,000 after buying an additional 508,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RXO by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,068,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,915,000 after buying an additional 136,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RXO by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,751,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,031,000 after buying an additional 423,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RXO. Barclays dropped their price target on RXO from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RXO from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on RXO from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RXO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

RXO stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.53. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

