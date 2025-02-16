Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get WD-40 alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WD-40 by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in WD-40 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $230.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $211.03 and a 1-year high of $292.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.