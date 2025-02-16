Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,225.50. This trade represents a 11.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.95. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $66.77 and a one year high of $122.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

