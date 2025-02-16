Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 1,368.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.52. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $135.57.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKYW. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, November 15th.

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $681,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

