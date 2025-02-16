Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 55,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,002 shares in the company, valued at $869,534.78. This represents a 18.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $172,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,372.96. The trade was a 60.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $323,723. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $16.51 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.