Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,758,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 821.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 340,329 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 256,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,493,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

