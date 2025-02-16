Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mattel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,517,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,354,000 after buying an additional 318,125 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,352,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,757,000 after buying an additional 4,270,162 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mattel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,291,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,862,000 after buying an additional 27,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after buying an additional 17,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,263,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $22.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAT

Mattel Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.