Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. Raymond James has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $174.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.67 and its 200 day moving average is $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 14.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on RJF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $198,233.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,730.03. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $1,594,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,755.36. This represents a 23.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,488. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

