Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $123.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $119.25 and a 52-week high of $193.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.00.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.06.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

