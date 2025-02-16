Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of Genpact by 3.1% during the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of G opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $606,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,926,218.40. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,675. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

