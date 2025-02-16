Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in CarGurus by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $3,852,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in CarGurus by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.41.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $39.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $354,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 779,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,605,848.46. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $767,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,344,959. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.