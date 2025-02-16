Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 87.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $658,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2,530.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 24,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $169.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.62 and a 200-day moving average of $180.99. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $147.13 and a one year high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMG

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.