Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in NOV by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in NOV by 1,590.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

NOV stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $28,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,311.10. This represents a 1.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

