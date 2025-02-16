Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 71.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,094,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,220,000 after buying an additional 876,396 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,477,000 after buying an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 648,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,374,000 after buying an additional 172,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $25,769.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,810.78. The trade was a 10.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

