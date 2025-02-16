Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

ED stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average of $98.13. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

