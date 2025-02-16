Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kirby by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $117,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 27.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,585,000 after buying an additional 152,146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 68.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,428,000 after buying an additional 194,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Kirby by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 382,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after buying an additional 202,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $108.47 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $84.56 and a 12 month high of $132.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day moving average is $116.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $1,025,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,716.48. The trade was a 34.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $133,866.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,697.45. This trade represents a 18.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

