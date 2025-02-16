Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.70 Million Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,374,000 after purchasing an additional 87,780 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 523,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,262,000 after purchasing an additional 78,496 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 13.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 454,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 55,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 302,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Mcknight sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total transaction of $1,140,497.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,404.68. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,226,159.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 788,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,682,558.24. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,082,504 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DORM stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.71. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.28 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research firms have commented on DORM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

