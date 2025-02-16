Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DD opened at $83.31 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.13. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

