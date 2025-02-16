Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Entergy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 423.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $82.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average is $70.56. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.