Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.77 Million Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,126,000 after buying an additional 577,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Crocs by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,907,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,289,908,000 after buying an additional 406,287 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,122,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,097,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Crocs by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 184,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Down 1.5 %

CROX stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.73 and a 200-day moving average of $119.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

